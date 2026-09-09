Spice Girls's Cryptic Post Has Fans Freaking Out Ahead of Big Announcement

Play video content Video: Spice Girls

It looks like the Spice Girls are about to spice up your life ... because they're definitely teasing something BIG ... and it's got folks riled up.

Check it out ... the girl band posted a cryptic video Wednesday -- set on the same stairs from the "Wannabe" music video -- of a newspaper ad in "The Stage."

It reads … "R U a Spice Girls fan with the ability to sing and dance? R U a superfan, a collector, a music lover? Spice Girls are a widely successful, global, choreographed, singing/dancing all female pop act with a record nine number ones in the UK and over 100 million global sales."

It went on to say ... “No sheet music required. But you will need a vinyl or CD player."

The ad -- printed in the same newspaper that originally published the audition ad for the Spice Girls in 1994 -- teased that whatever’s going down will be happening on September 10 at 2 PM ... so mark those calendars.

As you know, Mel B recently shot down the idea of a reunion tour ... so fans are freaking out trying to figure out what it all means.