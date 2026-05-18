Aqua, the Group Behind 'Barbie Girl,' Announces Band Breakup

Aqua -- the European dance-pop group behind the hit song "Barbie Girl" -- is breaking up almost 30 years after the release of their global hit.

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Band members Lene Nystrøm, René Dif, and Søren Rasted took to social media to announce the end of a 3-decade era, writing ... "AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of."

They thanked fans for their support and noted that they've got "nothing but love and gratitude" for their time in the group.

"Barbie Girl" topped charts across the globe when it came out in 1997 ... and was even remixed by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for the "Barbie" movie soundtrack in 2023.

The group hasn't put out an album since "Megalomania" in 2011, but René will be playing a solo DJ set in Stockholm next month.