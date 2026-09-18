John Hinckley Jr. Says He Wants Jodie Foster on New Podcast

John Hinckley Jr. is working on another major post-psychiatric hospital project ... dropping an interview-based podcast -- and he'd love to send a taxi to pick up Jodie Foster!

Hinckley announced "The John Hinckley Podcast" on Friday ... promising "Provocative conversations. Real people. Music & more."

I’m starting a podcast on my Youtube channel! I’m looking for interesting guests. If you would like to be a guest on my podcast, send short bio to easternnights84@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/HyjsTo5tjD @JohnHinckley20

In his social media announcement, he wrote he's looking for interesting guests ... and dropped an email address where interested parties can send their short bio.

We reached out to John to ask him about the new show ... and, at least in the beginning, he says he'd like to bring mainly musicians on the podcast -- like Stephin Merritt, the leader of the band Magnetic Fields, which John loves.

However, he'd obviously like to have Jodie, too ... though he has no plans to reach out. If she's down to be a guest, then she'd have to make the first move.

John promises nothing weird on the pod ... he just wants to have a normal conversation with her -- tell her about all the bad stuff that's happened in the past and about how he's a totally different person.

He understands the chances of her actually coming on the show are very small ... but he still wishes her well.

John is looking into '90s music stars and provocative guests that make people think. He says he'd like to put out an edgy podcast ... because he's done with boring, mundane podcast guests out there.

Since he posted the contact info, John says he's gotten a lot of interest ... nobody famous yet, but people who are into music, the arts, and even artificial intelligence.

He says at first this will be an audio-only pod ... before expanding onto his YouTube page. He's hoping to get started sometime next week.

Worth noting ... John previously said he thinks he turned Jodie into a lesbian when he shot President Ronald Reagan and 3 others -- including White House Press Secretary James Brady -- back in 1981. Just one of the many topics of conversation they could go through on the pod!