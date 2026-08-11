John Hinckley Jr. Sends Jodie Foster Message Decades After Reagan Assassination Attempt

John Hinckley Jr. is still sending Jodie Foster his love ... 45 years after he attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan to impress her.

According to a preview for an upcoming interview on "The Mark Joseph Show" -- obtained by Entertainment Weekly -- Hinckley Jr. says ... "I just wish Jodie Foster well, you know."

He continued ... "I don’t really see her movies, but I wish her well, and I know she’s doing quite well. And that’s all I can say is just, I wish Jodie well, and I hope she has a good life."

Hinckley Jr. shot Reagan in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., just after the then-president had given a speech.

He claimed at the time that he was trying to impress Jodie with the assassination attempt, allegedly inspired by her movie "Taxi Driver."

In the movie, the actress played a child prostitute alongside Robert De Niro, whose character attempted to assassinate a presidential candidate.

Hinckley was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent decades in a psychiatric facility at St. Elizabeths Hospital.