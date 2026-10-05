Marlon Brando’s Son Miko Using Late Dad’s Famous Letter In Drama Over Missing Birth Certificate

Marlon Brando’s son, Miko Brando, rushed to court after having trouble finding his birth certificate ... and is using a typed letter from his famous late dad to help him out, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Miko says he was born on February 26, 1961, to his father Marlon and his mom, Movita Brando.

He notes his parents were "film actors and travelled quite a bit” and says he was born in Mexico during one of their trips.

He said his name at birth was Sergio Brando, but he has gone by Miko for decades. He said when he was 5, he traveled to Mexico with his mom ... where he got a Foreign Service ID from the U.S. Consulate in Mexico.

He claims his parents got him a U.S. Social Security card around 1965 or 1966. Miko detailed a conversation he said he had with Marlon in 1979 … where he says his famous dad told him he was terrible with dates but believed he was born in December 30, 1959, which is the birthdate that ended up on Miko's passport.

He said he used this passport with no problems for over 45 years. Miko said he applied for a new passport in April 2024 ... but they asked for his birth certificate, which he doesn’t have. He's now filed legal docs asking the court to establish his official birthdate so that he can renew his passport.