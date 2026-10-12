Gracie Bon Ripped for Posing Amid Panama Earthquake Damage

Influencer Gracie Bon is getting torn to shreds on social media after seemingly turning the Panama earthquake into a photo op.

As you know, the country was rocked by a 7.7 earthquake last week, causing a ton of damage.

Gracie shared snaps of herself posing amid the rubble Sunday ... and her post didn't seem to land the way she wanted.

She captioned the shot ... "the reality of my country 💔 after the earthquake, we have to remember that the material is recovered, but life is priceless."

She continued ... "live the present, be grateful for what we have and extend help to those who need it today stay strong Panama we'll get through this"

Gracie's been getting some heat in the comments, with critics ripping her to shreds wondering why she would post posed pics from the site of a natural disaster.

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But she responded to the backlash with a video, explaining she went to the scene of the destruction to donate resources to families and try to help rebuild their lives.