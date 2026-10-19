Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off New Lip Piercing

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh Jolie, has a wild new look ... and it looks like a play on something her famous mom wore back in the day.

The 20-year-old was spotted on Sunday with a lip piercing ... mimicking the actress' rocker vibes.

The lip piercing doesn't fall far from the tree because Angelina rocked a faux lip-to-chin cuff in 2021 at the "Eternals" premiere.

As we reported ... Shiloh dropped her dad Brad Pitt's last name in August 2024 ... months after her 18th birthday.

The new look comes months after 3 of her siblings, Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne, followed suit and also requested "Pitt" be dropped from their names.

Two of Shiloh's brothers, Pax and Knox, have yet to make any moves surrounding name changes.