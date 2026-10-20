Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable as Whimsical Old Man in New Movie

From The Rock to the Rocking Chair

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is looking less like a WWE legend and more like a guy who feeds pigeons in the park ... and it's all for his latest movie.

The Hollywood heavyweight was spotted filming "Lizard Music" in New York City ... looking practically unrecognizable with wispy gray hair, a bushy mustache, and a floppy hat.

The Rock was rocking a beige coat, colorful tie and baggy pants as he strolled around with young costar Theo Clark Leber ... who was carrying an enormous green stuffed lizard.

And the two appeared to be enjoying some downtime between scenes, chowing down on slices of pizza.

The Rock plays an eccentric old man nicknamed The Chicken Man in the Benny Safdie-directed film, which follows a young boy who discovers a mysterious world of lizard musicians.

It's another dramatic makeover for Dwayne, who previously teamed up with Safdie for "The Smashing Machine," playing former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

"Lizard Music" is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2027.