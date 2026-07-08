Dwayne Johnson Dances In Traditional Samoan Outfit At 'Moana' Premiere

The Hollywood Bowl looked more like Motunui for the "Moana" premiere ... and that's largely thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson taking over the stage with a Polynesian dance!

Check it out ... The Rock took center stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday for the premiere of the live-action Disney flick ... where he showed off his dance moves in a traditional Pacific ceremony.

The actor and pro wrestler's Lavalava was woven in beige and red colors, with an ornate black, white, and maroon fringe at the hip ... and that wasn't the only eye-catching part of his outfit!

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Dwayne also rocked a wreath of leaves around his neck, black and gold Lafo Anklets, and a matching headpiece with red and white feathers dangling from the side.

The new live-action reimagining of Disney's "Moana" is hitting the theaters on July 10 ... which is just days away.