Retired American Teacher Stephen Hubbard Released By Russia

A retired Michigan teacher who was locked up by Russia after being sentenced for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine -- allegations he denied -- has just been released.

The announcement that Stephen Hubbard, 74, was set free by Russia was made during a meeting between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg ... CNN reported.

Steve Witkoff meets with US citizen Stephen Hubbard, whom Putin freed today Hubbard had been convicted of mercenarism https://t.co/iUOJn7yL30 @RT_com

The release of Hubbard -- who had been sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison in 2024 -- came after President Donald Trump said he made overtures to Putin on Hubbard's behalf.

According to the New York Times, the prez told reporters Tuesday ... "I’ve been talking to President Putin about Mr. Hubbard ... I've been talking to him at length. I’ve asked him to release him. Let’s see what happens."

The State Department had previously listed Hubbard as being "wrongfully detained."

In Wednesday's meeting, Witkoff shared his thanks with Putin -- who is wanted by the International Criminal Court as a war criminal -- saying ... "Because of you, he’s going home to his family."

Hubbard's release comes amid growing tension between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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