Pitbull Says He Got 'Excited' When Jennifer Lopez Grinded on Him

I Got 'Excited' When She Grinded On Me

Pitbull is making a crazy confession ... he says he was "excited" during a past performance with Jennifer Lopez ... and it's all because she was rubbing on him with her famous booty.

Not Pitbull admitting he got a boner during that performance with JLo 😭 https://t.co/nrJ01ysO0n @SoumDesigns

During a Q&A for Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on Wednesday, Mr. Worldwide recalled his 2011 AMAs performance with J Lo ... and he said she surprised him with a sexy move.

In case you don't remember, J Lo started grinding on Pitbull as they performed "On the Floor" ... and the rapper says that didn't happen in rehearsal ... for good reason.

Pitbull admitted that when J Lo backed it up on stage without any warning, he got a little revved up, so to speak.