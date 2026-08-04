Jennifer Lopez Gives Influencer Landon Romano Public Breakup Advice

Play video content Video: Landon Romano Posts Emotional Video Following Breakup Instagram/@landonromano

Jennifer Lopez is dishing out breakup advice to influencer Landon Romano ... and if anyone knows how to pick up the pieces after a public split, it's J Lo.

Landon posted an emotional video revealing he and his boyfriend of two years recently called it quits ... telling followers he's been crying daily, struggling to eat, and trying to accept that the future he imagined is gone.

That's when J Lo swooped into the comments with a little hard-earned wisdom.

J Lo told him ... "You will be better from this...I promise" ... urging Landon to find the lesson, learn it well, and focus on loving himself.

Landon said he plans to get back to his usual silly content and make followers laugh ... but admitted he needs some time to get there.

Of course, J Lo knows a thing or two about heartbreak ... she's weathered several high-profile romances, engagements and marriages under the glare of the spotlight.