'Wonder Years' Actress Olivia d'Abo Files for Restraining Order Against Neighbor

Actress Olivia d’Abo says she’s having a not-so-wonderful year … she just filed for a restraining order against her neighbor, claiming he’s been harassing her over her trash cans.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the “Wonder Years” actress says her neighbor’s been harassing her since June, claiming she believes he’s been him her garbage bins from the street to halfway up her driveway.

She claims the neighbor’s been intentionally positioning the bins across her driveway to block her from leaving, forcing her to get out of her car and move them out of the way.

Olivia says that on August 26, when she was moving one of the bins out of the way, it fell over and the lid hit her in the face … knocking her to the ground.

She claims she ended up with a big gash across her face because of it, as well as injuries to her back, neck, arm and leg … and says it even led to her fiancé calling 911.

She says, after that incident, she learned her neighbor was “likely responsible” for moving the bins up her driveway, so she installed a security camera.

Olivia says that within the hour, the camera caught her neighbor taking her bins from the street and lining them up across her driveway. She claims she has him on camera doing this “on multiple occasions.”