'Looney Tunes' Eric Bauza Seen Smiling With Fans in Final Photos Before Death

Eric Bauza was all smiles just hours before his sudden death ... and final photos show the beloved "Looney Tunes" voice actor enjoying time with fans and fellow artists.

The Emmy-winning performer attended LightBox Expo in Pasadena, California, on Saturday ... posing for photos at the animation industry event just one day before he died.

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One photo shows Eric grinning alongside several attendees ... and the news of his passing came as a shock to at least one fan, who wrote, "Eric Bauza just passed away, oh my god. That's horrible. I literally just saw him yesterday."

Eric also shared a photo from the convention on his own Instagram Saturday ... posing alongside artist David Silverman known as Silverootie and writing, "Hangin' w/ @silverootie at @lightboxexpo."

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The post would turn out to be one of his final social media updates ... offering fans a glimpse of the voice actor enjoying himself in the hours leading up to his death.

As TMZ previously reported ... Eric died Sunday at 46 at his home from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, a heart condition linked to high blood pressure. His death was ruled natural.

His family announced his sudden passing in an Instagram statement ... remembering him as the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and dozens of other beloved cartoon characters.