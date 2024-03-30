Ezra Miller's 'Invincible' Role Recast in Wake of Turbulent Two Years

Ezra Miller's superhero days are over -- at least as far as Amazon Prime animation goes ... 'cause their role in a huge hit show has been recast, and it happened under the radar.

The actor's portrayal of mad scientist D.A. Sinclair on "Invincible" -- in which Ezra only voice acted for one episode in the first season -- has been scrapped in favor of another actor, Eric Bauza ... whose other credits include "X-Men '97," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and more.

The character showed up again in a new episode this week for Season 2 ... but instead of Ezra's voice, fans heard Eric's instead ... and the switcheroo occurred quietly, it seems.

No official explanation was offered by Amazon -- which produces and streams "Invincible" -- for the change ... but it seems pretty obvious to everyone who's been following along. Fact is, Ezra's had a very turbulent past two years ... including a lot of allegations hurled their way.

As we reported ... Ezra copped a plea in a criminal case they were facing out in Vermont -- this after being arrested and charged for burglary. It was just the latest in a string of incidents they'd been involved in ... some of which had been captured on video all over the country.

Of course, all of Ezra's personal problems preceded the release of their big superhero film "The Flash" ... which ended up flopping at the box office. With that said, the director, Andy Muschietti, said he'd be willing to recast Ezra as The Flash again if a sequel ever came about.