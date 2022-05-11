'The Flash's Ezra Miller Gets Aggressive With Cops In Arrest Body Cam Video

Play video content MEGA

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller was aggressive with cops during his arrest in Hawaii, yelling for badge numbers and giving a strange reason why he records incidents.

In police body cam footage from Ezra's March arrest on the Big Island, you see cops ask the actor questions inside the bar where he allegedly became agitated with patrons.

One of Ezra's alleged victims tells cops Ezra attacked him, spitting in his face and going nuts ... and when cops question Ezra, he claims he got assaulted and started filming because, "I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

Ezra raises his voice as he demands names and badge numbers from the officers, but the police ignore him and go back to the alleged vicitm, who claims he was playing darts minding his own business when Ezra came up and spit on him.

Once Ezra understands he's the one getting busted for disorderly conduct and harassment, he asks why and again repeats his claim that he was the one who was assaulted.

Ezra also tells police he was complying, but they tell him he wasn't ... and when he asks what he did wrong they tell him he's getting cuffed because he allegedly spit in someone's face.

Ezra's claims escalate ... he says the his alleged attacker declared himself a Nazi and then he brings up Judaism.

