Ezra Miller Wildly Dancing At Hawaiian Lounge Weeks After Arrest

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller was catching looks at a lounge in Hawaii over the weekend, dancing wildly just weeks after their arrest at a nearby bar.

Eyewitnesses say Ezra was all over the place at the Hilo Axe lounge in Hilo, HI Friday night ... their moves caught the attention of the crowd, with one witness calling it "comical."

Ezra was dropping it low and trying to break dance for the patrons -- shaking their long hair back and forth for the camera.

Ezra's been running into trouble at Hawaiian bars lately ... as we reported, EM was denied entry to a bar on Hilo last month.

Things apparently got heated after the actor was physically blocked from going inside ... the police came to calm things down.

The "Fantastic Beasts" star was arrested a few weeks later for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at another bar ... allegedly grabbing the mic from a woman performing karaoke and lunging at a guy playing darts.