Ezra Miller Appears to Choke Woman at Iceland Bar

Play video content

Ezra Miller appeared to have a physical altercation with a woman in Iceland, and though it started out seeming like a joke ... people at the bar took it very seriously.

According to our sources ... "The Flash" star was visiting the Prikið Kaffihús bar in Reykjavik on April 1 when this went down. Take a look, Miller seemed to be pretending to be annoyed as a smiling woman danced toward him -- but then he said, "Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?"

The actor grabbed her by the throat and attempted to throw her down, at which point the person recording the video says, "Whoa, bro. Bro. Bro," and stops shooting.

It's unclear what led to the altercation or if the woman suffered any injuries. Sources at the bar tell us police were not called, but Ezra got booted. He's reportedly a regular at the trendy spot whenever he's in town.

We reached out to Ezra's team ... so far, no word back.