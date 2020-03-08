DaBaby Viciously Slaps Woman in the Face at Concert

Play video content Exclusive Details

DaBaby brutally assaulted a fan Saturday night as he made his way to the stage, and the crowd was so enraged at him the show ended before it began.

The rapper was at Whiskey North in Tampa for his "Up Close N Personal" tour when a woman waved her phone in his direction, presumably to get a pic. Check out the video ... you see DaBaby unload on her.

Play video content

Folks at the concert tell TMZ ... after the initial shock subsided, the crowd started booing the rapper. DaBaby and his crew left without performing a single song.

He went on his Instagram story to share a video of the incident, saying, "who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active."

Cops showed up -- responding to a 911 assault call -- but no arrests were made.