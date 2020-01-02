DaBaby Detained for Questioning in Robbery Investigation

Play video content Exclusive Details

DaBaby got hauled away in handcuffs, and it's because cops want to hear what he has to say about a robbery ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper's been taken to police headquarters in Miami for questioning by detectives regarding a robbery Thursday around 12:30 PM. Seven cop cars were on hand when DaBaby was cuffed.

Check out the video of the alleged robbery. You see some guys -- we're told they are members of DaBaby's crew -- jumping a man and apparently taking his money and possibly some other property as well.

It's been a rough run for DaBaby ... he was just arrested last week in Charlotte, North Carolina after he performed at the Bojangles' Coliseum. He was cited for marijuana possession, but he claims he was targeted and claimed on social media that police harass him every time he comes to his home state.

He said 15 cops swarmed his vehicle once he left the venue, searched it and found weed. CMPD has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if officers followed department polices during the incident.

DaBaby was also arrested in early 2019 for an alleged attack in November 2018. The rapper allegedly got into a fight with a man inside a Walmart, and the altercation resulted in a man getting shot and killed. DaBaby initially claimed he was threatened and was protecting himself and his kids. He never copped to pulling the trigger.