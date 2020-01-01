DaBaby, Diddy & DJ Khaled Host New Year’s Eve 2020 at Story Nightclub in Miami

DaBaby, Diddy and DJ Khaled wanted to make it clear to the world ... New York was not the only place to jettison our last decade ... Miami was in full-tilt celebration.

Lots of celebs crammed into Story Nightclub ... among them, Fat Joe, Winnie Harlow and Meek Mill. DJK and DaBaby both performed.

Story wasn't the only place to celebrate in the Sunshine State ... a short distance away, the Jonas Brothers were performing at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach. They were joined onstage by their wives -- Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas -- and toasted the crowd with some bubbly.

This is not part of the Jonas Bros tour ... it was a one-off for New Year's Eve. It wasn't cheap either ... $300 a pop.