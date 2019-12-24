DaBaby Busted and Charged With Marijuana Possession, Resisting Arrest
12/24/2019 6:36 AM PT
DaBaby is incensed at cops in Charlotte, North Carolina ... saying they were up to no good when they swarmed his car and busted him for weed.
DaBaby had just performed at the Bojangles' Coliseum Monday night, left the venue and got in his car in the parking lot when, according to him, 15 cops swarmed his vehicle, searched it and found weed.
The rapper clearly was not having it, because he was cited not just for weed possession but also for resisting an officer. He was not arrested ... just cuffed, cited and released.
DaBaby said afterward he was wrongfully targeted after cops received a "bogus" tip he had drugs and guns in the vehicle. The rapper said, "Every time. There's nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around -- can I borrow your microphone? ****** grabs mic ... shining it into the car windows ... they follow me, they pull us over for no reason."
Earlier in the day, DaBaby passed out hundreds of toys to poor families in the area.
