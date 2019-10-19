DaBaby Helps Boosts Sales For Homeless Fan's Hat Business

Play video content Exclusive

DaBaby is helping a homeless mother climb out of poverty after shouting out her hat business on social media ... because her products are now flying off the rack.

Since DaBaby pimped Amanda Rose's beanie biz on Instagram, following a chance meeting at his pop-up shop in Atlanta, the 23-year-old mom tells us she's received over 4,000 orders for her handmade hats.

DaBaby's clout is pretty enormous ... Amanda tells us before getting the rapper's endorsement, she was barely making ends meet with 3 to 4 orders per month.

Amanda, who's been living out of a 1999 Nissan Maxima with her son Nick, waited outside DaBaby's pop up for 3 hours hoping to meet him and sell him a hat. When she finally got inside, DaBaby delivered way more than just a single order.

It's pretty crazy ... DaBaby gave her $1,000 on the spot and filmed a quick hit for her hat biz, Lovely Stitching. With thousands of orders flowing in within a matter of hours, Amanda rushed to create a website, and she tells us she's saving up to rent an apartment.