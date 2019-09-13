Meek Mill Donating 500 Backpacks to Philadelphia Students

Play video content Exclusive BACKGRID

Meek Mill is back at his old elementary school, passing out hundreds of backpacks to students and hooking up their teachers with much-needed supplies.

Meek swung by his alma mater, James G. Blaine Elementary School, Friday afternoon in Philadelphia to personally hand out the goods, and the kids went crazy as they got their new gear.

The rapper teamed up with Puma, and together they're giving away over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in need. Meek's also doling out 30 classroom packs to all the teachers at the school, making sure they've got everything to meet their pupils' needs this school year.

As you know ... Meek's worked wonders in his old Philly stomping grounds since walking out of prison in 2018, and just last month, he lifted the curtain on a refurbished basketball court in his old hood.

Backpack donations are kinda becoming Meek's thing ... last year, he helped pass out 6,000 backpacks at James G. Blaine elementary.