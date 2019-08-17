Meek Mill Unveils Renovated Basketball Court in Philly Neighborhood

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Meek Mill has followed through on another promise to help his hometown -- lifting the curtain on a refurbished basketball court in his old hood .... and it looks great.

The Philly rapper was on-hand Saturday for the unveiling of a renovated court that he partnered with several different orgs to fix up for the kids and residents who frequent East Fairmount Park, which is right next to Meek's stomping grounds in South Philadelphia.

You can see the blacktop is now painted blue, and slugged with a "Dream Chasers" logo and as well as some inspirational quotes along the sidelines. "Dreamchasers" is one of Meek's mixtapes, BTW.

We got Meek talking about the work that was done -- with the help of PUMA, Roc Nation, the Philadelphia Parks & Rec Department and other local agencies -- and he made sure to shout out all the parties involved for bringing basketball back to his neighborhood.

As we reported, Meek wanted to give youth of his neighborhood the opportunity to "ball in the best conditions possible," which is why he got involved in this project to begin with.

Looks like the court is already doing what Meek set out to accomplish -- bringing his community together. Kids and adults alike were seen putting up shots and enjoying the cleanup job ... including Meek himself, who was ballin' out.

Just another day in Meek's newfound philanthropy -- dude's been on a roll since walking out of prison in 2018 ... whether it's stuff like this, or full-blown criminal justice efforts.