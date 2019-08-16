Young Thug Hosts Meek Mill at Birthday and Album Release Party

Young Thug knows how to kill 2 birds with 1 stone -- throwing a birthday and album release party ... but at least this year it didn't end with him in handcuffs.

Young Thug hosted a bunch of his pals Thursday night at Beauty & Essex in L.A. to celebrate his 28th bday and the release of his new album, "So Much Fun." Meek Mill, NBA star Ben Simmons, Johnny Manziel's ex, Bre Tiesi, and rapper Gunna are just some of the celebs who showed.

Remy Martin also made a splash -- it was the liquor of choice. The guests sipped on 3 special drinks named after YT's tracks, "Slime," "The London" and "So Much Fun."

An awesome time was had by all ... and most notably since Young Thug didn't have to deal with a huge buzz kill like the one he endured after he threw another birthday/album release party last year.

As we reported ... everything went downhill for YT last August after he left his 27th birthday bash and "Slime Language" album release party -- a police cruiser accidentally hit Thug's Rolls-Royce, then cops found a gun in the whip. Thugger ended up getting arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

The D.A. ended up dropping the case, citing insufficient evidence.