DaBaby Throws Grammy Nomination Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

DaBaby threw a pretty spectacular Grammy nomination bash Friday, and tons of music stars showed up.

The party went down at a house in Bev Hills, and the crowd included Casanova, YFN Lucci, Scott Storch, along with record execs Steve Lobel and AE. The party started at 3 PM and wrapped up at around 8.

DaBaby, who's nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his hit, "Suge," served up some ham, cheese and veggies. He had lots of Hennessey and Ciroc to wash it down.

As for the tunes ... well, DaBaby played lots of ... DaBaby.