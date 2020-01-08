DaBaby Won't Be Charged for Fight at DFW Airport

Exclusive TMZ.com

DaBaby is flying free and clear for an alleged brawl at DFW Airport ... because prosecutors will NOT file charges against him.

The melee went down last month when the rapper and a friend were accused of attacking a food stand employee. We're told DaBaby's lawyer, Michael Heiskell, presented video evidence to the Tarrant County D.A. showing his client didn't commit the assault ... and as a result prosecutors are falling back.

Play video content TMZ.com

We obtained footage from the fight, showing the final moments of the scuffle ... which became an issue again following DaBaby's arrest in Miami last week. He allegedly beat up a concert promoter for shorting him $10,000 on his fee,

Play video content TMZ.com

DaBaby was held in jail for 2 days due to a warrant out of Texas for the airport incident.

Our sources say the detective in the airport case signed off on the warrant because, at the time, authorities believed DaBaby got his hands dirty in the actual assault.

We're told the airport case was officially dropped Monday once the D..A.'s Office saw DaBaby was hanging back from the fray.