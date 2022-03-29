J.K. Rowling Attends 'Fantastic Beasts' Premiere, Missed 'Harry Potter' Reunion

J.K. Rowling Attends 'Fantastic Beasts' Premiere ... After HP Reunion Diss

3/29/2022 10:29 AM PT
J.K. Rowling Attends 'Fantastic Beasts' Premiere
J.K. Rowling is back in the thick of the wizarding world ... hitting up the premiere for a new 'Fantastic Beasts' movie after being noticeably absent from the recent 'Harry Potter' reunion.

The author and creator of the wizarding franchise was front and center Tuesday for the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" ... wearing a plunging violet gown at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

It's interesting to see Warner Bros. embracing JKR again ... remember, she did not sit for an interview for HBO Max's 20th Anniversary 'Return to Hogwarts' reunion special, which hit the streaming service earlier this year, only appearing in old archival footage.

As you know, J.K. has been in the hot seat for a while ... as a result of transphobic remarks she's made throughout the past year ... comments she's since tried to clean up.

Ezra Miller Arrested, Mugshot
Hawaii Police Department

We haven't seen Ezra Miller at the premiere yet, he's in the movie, but he's dealing with legal issues in Hawaii after getting arrested over an incident at a bar.

Bottom line ... looks like Rowling is no longer cancelled, despite what Vladimir Putin thinks.

