Guess The Babe Showing Off Her Chest

Happy Monday! We got a throwback for you ... can you guess which British babe was showing off her chest in the early 2000s?!?

This busty babe is best known for her roles in "The Mummy" and "Black Widow." She also earned herself an Oscar for best supporting actress in "The Constant Gardener."

When she's not showing off her acting chops ... you can catch her hanging with her A-list husband, who is known for playing 007.