Shilo Sanders Flees Restaurant After Alleged Threat, Captured On camera

Play video content Video: Shilo Sanders Approached in YouTube Video YouTube/@shilosanders

Shilo Sanders had to cut a food review short in West Palm after a man got in his face over his famous dad ... and the whole thing played out on camera.

Shilo posted the footage to his YouTube channel Sunday titled "Shilo Gets Pressed in the Hood Doing a Food Review" ... and yeah, "pressed" is putting it lightly.

Shilo was at Hook Fish & Chicken -- a spot he'd tried and loved just days earlier -- and was ordering wings at the register when a random guy, who said he was from the neighborhood, started going at him.

It's unclear what got the guy so heated, but he was pissed ... and it only escalated from there.

The video shows the verbal altercation continue into the parking lot, where the stranger accused the Sanders family of not doing anything for the West Palm Beach community.

Not much later, the man allegedly reached into his car for something, and Shilo wasn't going to wait around and figure out what is was -- the bounced.

From the car, Shilo began describing what went down, but couldn't fully explain why the man was so angry.

Shilo said he didn't want to end up having to defend himself and deal with the potential paperwork, after ... or have "someone mess around and try to harm me or do something to me. So I had to just get up out of there."

Shiloh added ... "I don't understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping."

Since leaving the NFL, Shilo has transitioned to a full-time content creator, posting vlogs, pranks and food reviews. Usually, they go A LOT smoother than this.