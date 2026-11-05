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Guess The Country Singer Flashing Her Peach

Guess Who Two-Steppin' Peach

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ella Langley Hot Shots
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Happy Thursday! Can you guess which country star is choosin' to show off her peach on a snowy day?!?

This Alabama peach is on top of the world ... from her hit song that has been topping charts for months ... to her sold-out tour.

She recently performed "Jolene" at Dolly Parton's CMA tribute. We definitely look like we love her -- whether she's on stage in her "Snakeskin Boots" or on Insta looking like a "Country Boy's Dream Girl."

Hit the gallery to see whose peach this is!'

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