'Married to Medicine' Star LaTeasha Lunceford Files for Divorce from Dr. Gregory

There’s apparently no amount of CPR that can save LaTeasha Lunceford’s marriage … because she’s filed for divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the “Married to Medicine” alum filed divorce papers Tuesday, citing that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

LaTeasha and Dr. Gregory had been married for more than 3 years, but she says they’ve been separated since before the filing. She didn’t specify when exactly they split.

She’s asking for spousal support, saying she “lacks sufficient income and resources to maintain the standard of living established during the marriage” … noting that her estranged husband makes enough money to be able to pay.

In addition to spousal support, LaTeasha is requesting they equitably divide their marital assets, and each keep the cars in their possession.