'RHOSLC' Whitney Rose In Negotiations for Topless Burlesque Show at Vegas Strip Club

Whitney Rose may be showing off her ta-tas in Sin City ... if the price is right, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas tells TMZ ... the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star has been offered $40K for a 10-minute topless burlesque show.

We are told the club initially approached Whitney's team about a hosting appearance, and after some back and forth, made the offer for her to take the stage and perform instead.

Whitney would be collaborating with Hustler's Electric Fantasy team for the performance to make those 10 minutes memorable.

According to the formal offer sheet, the club would take care of flight, hotel, and ground transportation to and from the venue, and she would be paid half in advance and the remainder on the day of the show.

What's interesting is we're told that while the initial offer was for 40 bands, her agent has countered with a whopping $250K to go topless ... and the club is mulling it over.

Whitney made waves in Season 1 of 'RHOSLC' for hosting house parties featuring her infamous stripper pole.

The Wild Rose Beauty founder is currently starring in the 7th season of the hit Bravo show, where she has been a main cast member during its entire run. She also officially filed for divorce earlier this month from her husband of nearly 17 years, Justin Rose.