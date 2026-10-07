'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Officially Files to Divorce Husband After Separation

Whitney Rose has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Justin ... months after the couple first separated.

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star filed for divorce from Justin on Tuesday in Utah, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Page Six first reported the filing.

While most of the divorce docs are private in Utah, we do know Whitney submitted a parenting plan. The couple shares two teenage children -- a girl named Bobbie and a boy named Brooks -- who are both still minors.

As we reported ... the two have been "living separate lives" since at least July. Page Six reported at the time that the pair were holding things together publicly for the kids' sake.

Money issues reportedly strained the couple's relationship after Justin was fired from his executive job in 2022 ... and an unsuccessful skincare venture added to the stress.

The new season of 'RHOSLC' is currently airing, so don't expect this divorce drama to get a mention ... but it could be a major storyline when they start shooting season 8.