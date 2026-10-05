Jessica Simpson Goes Public With New Boyfriend at New Mexico Hot-Air Balloon Fiesta

Jessica Simpson and her boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood were spotted together for the first time ... enjoying an exhilarating morning at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park over the weekend.

TMZ obtained photos of Jessica and Thomas walking through the park around 7:30 AM Sunday ... when they stopped to take selfies with the hot-air balloons behind them.

Witnesses tell us a couple who saw the pair offered to take personal photos for them. We're told Jessica handed over her phone without saying a word, while Thomas wrapped his arm around her shoulders and Jessica rested her head on him.

The witnesses say they gave the couple space because it appeared they were trying to stay under the radar with Jessica often keeping her head down as they walked through the crowded park.

We're told Jessica and Thomas were seen several more times throughout the park ... laughing, talking and snapping photos of each other. Thomas was also spotted using a camera to photograph Jessica with the sunrise and Sandia Mountains in the background.

We broke the story in April ... Jessica and Thomas were dating. Our sources told us at the time they had been romantically involved for about three months after meeting through mutual friends in the music industry. Thomas is a Nashville-based roadie.