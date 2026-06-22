Jessica Simpson Says Her DMs Are Open, But Only For Men Who Are Verified

Play video content Video: Jessica Simpson TMZ.com

It sounds like it's going down in Jessica Simpson's DMs ... she says she welcomes direct messages from her admirers ... but there's one big string attached.

We got Jessica at LAX Monday ... and our photog asked her if she's open to people sliding into her DMs.

The short answer -- yes.

It seems like some people have already made a move ... but if they were lacking in one area, they didn't get far.

Unfortunately for us normies, Jessica swears she's only really looking at verified users on social media ... so if your handle doesn't have that blue checkmark next to it, sorry, Jessica is definitely out of reach.

What makes this even more interesting ... last we heard, Jessica was dating Thomas Eisenhood, a Nashville-based roadie in the music business, amid her split from Eric Johnson.

Her response isn't what most partners would want to hear.

Jessica's currently on tour ... and that means new places and new faces. Her most recent show at the Fraze Pavilion in Ohio was cancelled due to weather ... but she says they will reschedule.