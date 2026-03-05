Jessica Simpson Keeping $17M Mansion After Eric Johnson Moves Out Amid Split

Jessica Simpson has decided to keep her $17 million mansion after estranged husband Eric Johnson moved out of the home they shared during their marriage, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ, Eric got his own home not too far from Jessica’s 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 10,000-square-foot L.A.-area mansion worth $17 million.

Play video content BACKGRID

We’re told the "Take My Breath Away" singer recently took her home off the market after attempting to sell it for more than a year.

Jessica purchased the home -- previously owned by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne -- for $11.5 million in 2013. She listed the home for sale in 2023 for $22 million. She removed the listing before putting it back on the market for $17.9 million in January, only to remove it once again.

Sources tell TMZ that Jessica isn’t alone in the home, and her 3 children are there when not spending time with their dad.