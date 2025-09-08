Jessica Simpson Clarifies Relationship Status After Eric Johnson Reunion

Jessica Simpson is taking "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" to heart ... she's making it clear she's still very single, despite her Sin City reunion with Eric Johnson.

The singer clarified her relationship status on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night ... where she said loud and proud that she's a single lady right now. The declaration came about after JS was asked to share her nominees for the upcoming Sexiest Man Alive Selection.

She happily tossed out a few names -- including Charlie Hunnam, James Franco, and Jamie Jordan -- and noted she's finding several people "sexy right now" given her single status.

She added ... "There's a lot of cute guys out there."

Jessica notably left her estranged husband out of the lineup ... which was surprising since the pair was just spotted hitting Las Vegas together. Jessica and Eric were seen departing Burbank for Las Vegas on a Southwest flight earlier this month ... where the separated spouses appeared engrossed in a convo, sans children.

They stayed by each other's side at the airport in Vegas, too ... with EJ giving a cheeky smile when someone noted it was good to see the duo out and about together again.

Jessica and Eric announced their separation in January, but they've been apart for some time. They're currently coparents to their 3 kids together ... Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6.