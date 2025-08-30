Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Hang Out at Ashlee Simpson's Vegas Show

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Can't Hide From Fans ... Spotted Hanging Out at Ashlee Simpson's Concert!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
083025_eric_johnson_jessica_simpson_KAL
REUNITED...AND IT FEELS SO GOOD???
Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson might have gone to Las Vegas together, but they're trying to keep a low profile while there ... though it wasn't easy for either of them to hide in a crowd at Jessica's sister Ashlee's show.

The two were spotted at Voltaire -- a popular nightclub in The Venetian Resort ... chatting with a group of people.

Eric Johnson
Instagram/@jordycray

No PDA between the pair here ... but, they're clearly comfortable spending time with one another -- though video circulating online shows they put some distance between one another during Ashlee's actual performance.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check it out -- Eric was nowhere near Jessica while Ash was singing ... but, eagle-eyed fans who search the crowd will notice he's standing just a little ways off -- wearing a Georgia Institute of Technology cap.

It's a bit hard to see his face in some of these snaps ... but, it's the same hat Eric was seen wearing when he and JS touched down in Sin City yesterday.

jessica simpson eric johnson sub backgrid swipe
Backgrid

Remember ... the two were photographed flying from Burbank to Vegas yesterday -- with the pair touching down at Harry Reid International yesterday.

They were mum on reconciliation ... and, there's no PDA between the two in photos and videos from the concert -- but, it seems like another hint that these two might be trying to thaw their frosty relationship.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Together
Launch Gallery
Jessica And Eric -- The Good Ol' Days Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know ... Eric and Jessica announced their separation in January -- though our sources say they've been apart for much, much longer than that.

Looks like the two are hanging out for a long weekend in Sin City ... and, reconciliation rumors are sure to persist!

Related articles