Jessica Simpson Slams 'Bachelorette' Rumors, Says She Has Options

If Jessica Simpson makes a return to reality TV, it won't be on "The Bachelorette" ... according to what she just told us at LAX.

The "Irresistible" singer told our cameraperson she's still got the goods and doesn't need Hollywood's help finding a man.

She insisted, "I have options, I'm good."

This follows rumors that the former 'Newlyweds' star was in talks to join the ABC reality show after separating from estranged husband Eric Johnson.

Remember ... Jessica told us in January 2025, "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Despite the split, as dedicated co-parents, Eric and JS have been spotted out together a ton. This seemed to leave the door open for a reconciliation, according to Jessica's dad, Joe Simpson.