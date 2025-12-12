Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Could Get Back Together, Her Dad Joe Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Jessica Simpson's dad isn't a fortune teller ... so he can't say with certainty that his daughter and Eric Johnson will ever get back together -- but, he's not ruling it out either.

We caught up with Joe Simpson at the Giving A Smile Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills Thursday night ... and we asked him if he could see Jessica and Eric jumping back into a relationship after announcing their split early this year.

Simpson says you never know what may come in the future ... which certainly sounds like a "maybe" to us -- though given the messy nature of the breakup, we wouldn't say it's super likely.

Remember ... Jessica told us in January, "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Plus, a social media post from November 2024 seemed to indicate JS felt she'd been mistreated because she teased her comeback as "an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Fast-forward a few months ... and we started seeing Jessica and Eric everywhere together. The two went on a family excursion to Carlsbad, California in April, cheered on Ashlee Simpson at her show in Las Vegas in August, and most recently spent Thanksgiving together.

Joe does note the two are committed to co-parenting ... and all this hanging out might just be in service to the overall goal of creating a happy stable partnership for their three kids -- so perhaps we're just reading to much into it.

BTW ... we also asked Joe about holiday plans -- and, it sounds like Eric's invited for Christmas. Watch the clip all the way through to hear what's going down at Casa Simpson!