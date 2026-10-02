Porn Stars Joanna Angel and Small Hands' Divorce Turns Contentious

Porn stars Joanna Angel and Small Hands have been quietly battling in divorce court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Joanna filed for divorce in New York in November 2024. The case is sealed.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the case has remained active for nearly two years as the parties try to divide their marital estate. We're told there’s been a lot of back and forth over who gets what including the Los Angeles area home Joanna purchased before the marriage.

However, in a 2018 deed, Small Hands signed away any interest in the property, which was identified as Joanna's sole and separate property.

Small Hands tells TMZ ... "I have tried endlessly to settle this, but it is Joanna who has sought to leave me with nothing, even while each judicial decision has been against her. I continue to hope that she will come to her senses and we can finally reach a resolution."

Joanna tells TMZ ... "Aaron told me, my lawyer, and Instagram that he wanted an 'amicable divorce' -- when I left two years ago -- and goddamn, I'd hate to see what a non-amicable divorce looks like to him."

She continues ... "I love my job, but sucking d*** into my 90s to pay legal bills and whatever financial judgment comes at the end of this was not exactly part of my retirement plan -- or, apparently, lack thereof."

She concludes ... "In retrospect, maybe starting a business at 21, working my ass off, saving my money and buying a house was where I went wrong. I should've bought more handbags."