'Alaskan Bush People' Star Gabe Brown's Wife Files for Divorce After 7 Years

"Alaskan Bush People" star Gabriel Brown's wife, Raquell Brown, has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Raquell filed the paperwork September 22, claiming their marriage is "irretrievably broken," according to court docs obtained by Us Weekly.

TMZ broke the story in July the couple had separated after seven years of marriage.

According to court docs, Raquell and Gabe have been living in separate homes since April. Raquell currently resides in Minnesota, while Gabe lives in Washington. They share three children.

Raquell says the couple has no real property, but she's asking the court to fairly divide their personal belongings and assign each of them responsibility for debts incurred after their separation.

She's also reserving the right to seek temporary and permanent spousal support, and wants Gabe to cover her attorney fees and other divorce related costs.

In addition, Raquell is seeking child support, medical support and contributions toward their children’s daycare, long-distance transportation and education expenses including future college or vocational school costs.