'Alaskan Bush People' Star Gabe Brown and Wife Raquell Separate

"Alaskan Bush People" star Gabriel Brown and his wife, Raquell, have separated after seven years of marriage ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Raquell left Gabe sometime in the spring. Their relationship had been under strain for some time, and the couple has been living apart ever since.

Our sources say financial pressures and disagreements over Gabe's priorities created distance between them.

We're told Raquell increasingly felt Gabe was emotionally absent in their relationship ... and he often prioritized members of his extended family over her and their three children.

First introduced by Gabe's sister Rain Brown, the couple began dating in 2018 and married the following year ... first privately and later in a larger ceremony featured on "Alaskan Bush People."

The separation came before Gabe and his family suffered a devastating loss. We broke the story ... in May, Gabe's brother Matt Brown was found dead in Washington's Okanogan River.

Gabe and Raquell share two daughters and a son.