'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Gets Protection Order Against Man Who Searched for Matt

Says Man Who Helped Search for Matt is Stalking Him

Bear Brown says he's got a stalker on his hands after his brother Matt's tragic suicide ... to the point that he needs protection.

The "Alaskan Bush People" star was granted a temporary civil protection order against a man who was allegedly part of the private search and rescue group that found Matt's body, according to Us Weekly.

Bear alleges the man "vaguely claims to have been a very close friend of my brother" but insists he doesn't know him beyond his help in the search.

The reality star says the man "incessantly attacked" him online and on social media since the hunt for Matt ... who died by suicide in May.

Bear alleges the man's made "increasingly unhinged" videos on social media that he says are "spewing hate, and vitriol against my family."

He even cited one alleged post from July 1 that he says made him "afraid for my life."

Bear is asking for a full protection order against the man ... and a hearing is scheduled for later this month.