Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Files to Divorce Wife After Just 5 Years of Marriage

Wish You Weren't Here ...

Roger Waters is putting another brick in the wall between himself and his wife, Kamilah Chavis ... because he's officially filed for divorce.

The Pink Floyd singer-songwriter filed for divorce in New York on Tuesday -- and PEOPLE reports it is a "contested" divorce filing ... which basically means there are several issues that still need to be resolved between the pair.

Roger announced the pair were married back in October 2021 ... with the star saying at the time, "Finally a keeper.”

This is Roger's fifth marriage to hit the rocks. He and Kamilah do not share any children.

Roger and Kamilah met when she drove him back and forth from his hotel to Coachella in the week before his 2016 performance.

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Page Six says the two were living at a townhouse in NYC during their marriage. Roger is 83 ... while Kamilah is reportedly 48.