Amanda Seyfried Racks In The Goods At Tiffany & Co.
Amanda Seyfried Racks In The Goods At Tiffany & Co.
Published
Amanda Seyfried is here to kick off the season of shopping, splurging, and sleighing, but can you pick up the changes made to these two images and throw 'em in the bags?!
Earlier this week in New York City, Seyfried dressed to impress in black and hit Tiffany & Co. -- stacking all her goodies on her arm!
These photos are bangin'!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Amanda Seyfried photos!