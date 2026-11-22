Fall's in full swing, so we wanted to get cozy with this installment of Guess Who. And we've got not one, not two, but THREE rounds!!!

The Blink-182 sweatshirt seems like a dead giveaway for the baddie on the left ... a little layup to get you started.

As for the babe on the right, she's an Eleven out of 10 in that grey crewneck ... and seemingly nothing else.

This leggy beauty and her Montreal sweatshirt are a game, set, match made in heaven! Seriously, she's looking like a wish come true straight out of a genie in a bottle.