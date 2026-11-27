Happy Friday! Take a break from all those thanksgiving leftovers and see if you can guess which singer is getting down and sandy.

This singer hit the mainstream in 2015 with her album "Badlands" while also appearing on a Justin Bieber track the same year. This sandy babe is also known for blending pop and alternative rock

When she's not busy making music ... you can catch her flexing her acting chops. She was recently in the horror film "MaXXXine" where she starred alongside opposite of Mia Goth.